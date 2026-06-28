Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 356,195 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 34,415.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,230 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 356,195 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $123,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company's stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock worth $187,609,000 after acquiring an additional 521,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,396,000 after purchasing an additional 519,226 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,994,000 after purchasing an additional 396,077 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $291.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.53. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.12 and a 1 year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here