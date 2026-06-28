Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 4,848.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,630 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,480 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MKC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the first quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is 31.95%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $1.94 billion versus $1.91 billion expected, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, easing concern about a near-term slowdown. Article Title

McCormick beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.80 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $1.94 billion versus $1.91 billion expected, while revenue rose 16.7% year over year. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, easing concern about a near-term slowdown. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion and cost savings helping offset softer U.S. consumer spice trends, and said Flavor Solutions remained a bright spot. Article Title

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion and cost savings helping offset softer U.S. consumer spice trends, and said Flavor Solutions remained a bright spot. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts nudged targets higher or kept constructive ratings after the report, including UBS raising its target to $52, Deutsche Bank to $60 with a buy rating, TD Cowen trimming its target to $60 but maintaining buy, and Sanford C. Bernstein lowering its target to $68 while keeping outperform. These updates suggest Wall Street sees upside, even if expectations have been recalibrated. Article Title

Several analysts nudged targets higher or kept constructive ratings after the report, including UBS raising its target to $52, Deutsche Bank to $60 with a buy rating, TD Cowen trimming its target to $60 but maintaining buy, and Sanford C. Bernstein lowering its target to $68 while keeping outperform. These updates suggest Wall Street sees upside, even if expectations have been recalibrated. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to $55 and kept an equal-weight rating, indicating a more cautious stance that may limit enthusiasm. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McCormick & Company, Incorporated, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McCormick & Company, Incorporated wasn't on the list.

While McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here