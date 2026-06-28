Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys 210,349 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 8,753.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,752 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Clorox worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

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Clorox Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

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