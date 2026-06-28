Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys 929,029 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 24,162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,874 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 929,029 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $226,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 235,609 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 438.9% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,157 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average is $250.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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