Diamant Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 16,434.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,962 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 706,662 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $117,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1%

PM stock opened at $180.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here