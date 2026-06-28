Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $189.61 Million Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 19,710.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 888,936 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America accounts for 0.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $189,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $241.63 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $187.41 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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