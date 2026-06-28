Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $531.49 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 60,339.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 877,932 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Lockheed Martin worth $531,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $252,699,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $506.63 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $526.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.75. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $619.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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