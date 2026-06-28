Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $62.92 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 11,624.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,456 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 476,358 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $62,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Maseco LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $138.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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