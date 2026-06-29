Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,654,351 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 21,649.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,231 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,654,351 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of AbbVie worth $798,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ABBV opened at $251.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $253.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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