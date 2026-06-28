Diamant Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 26,148.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $154,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kenora Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 145.6% during the first quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. UnitedHealth Group Stock (UNH) Opinions on Market Rotation and Analyst Upgrades

Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also frame UNH as a long-term value and healthcare watchlist name, which supports investor interest but does not by itself add a fresh catalyst.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $427.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $427.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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