Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,899 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Revvity worth $41,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Revvity by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 102.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Revvity by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 189,871 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Revvity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.73.

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $118.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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