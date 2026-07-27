Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Shares Bought by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.18% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 406,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,999,000 after buying an additional 469,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 1,275.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 475,749 shares of the company's stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $3,157,086.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $103.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. Research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

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