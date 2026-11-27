Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 1,163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,850 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 126,022 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,943,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 75.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 209,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

More DICK'S Sporting Goods News

These are some of the DKS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo to $200, Morgan Stanley and UBS to $190, and BTIG reaffirmed its buy rating with a $180 target. Benzinga article

Several firms raised price targets after the results: Wells Fargo to $200, Morgan Stanley and UBS to $190, and BTIG reaffirmed its buy rating with a $180 target. Positive Sentiment: Management cited early signs of improvement at Foot Locker, while DICK’S reported plans for Field House stores to generate $17 million in first-year omnichannel sales and repurchased 6.7 million shares for more than $900 million in the quarter. Motley Fool article

Management cited early signs of improvement at Foot Locker, while DICK’S reported plans for Field House stores to generate $17 million in first-year omnichannel sales and repurchased 6.7 million shares for more than $900 million in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: Truist kept a hold rating with a $150 target, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained neutral with a $151 target, and BMO retained an underperform rating despite raising its target to $120.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Barnes acquired 3,665 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.39 per share, with a total value of $499,869.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,906.35. This trade represents a 44.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald bought 1,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,361. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.87.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S.-based retailer of sporting goods, athletic apparel and footwear, outdoor gear, and related products. Its offerings serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts across a range of sports and activities, through both retail stores and e-commerce. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack in Binghamton, New York, the company has grown into a national retailer. It operates stores across the United States under banners that include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Public Lands, and also offers larger-format DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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