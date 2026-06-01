Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 405,683 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.26% of Digital Realty Trust worth $136,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $189.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here