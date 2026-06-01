Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 111,283 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $62,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0%

DLR stock opened at $189.94 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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