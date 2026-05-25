Dilation Capital Management LP Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Dilation Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 2.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.53. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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