Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $944.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,005.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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