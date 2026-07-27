Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,291 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of FTAI Aviation worth $154,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after buying an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 617,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $215.98 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average of $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the sale, the director owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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