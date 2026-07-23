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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,666 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
NRG Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NRG Energy stake by 1.0% in the first quarter, buying 21,666 additional shares and lifting its total holdings to 2,191,133 shares valued at about $320.1 million.
  • NRG Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.48 per share, missing analyst expectations, but revenue came in at $10.26 billion, above estimates and up 19.5% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share payable on August 17, while Wall Street maintains a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $199.93.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of NRG Energy worth $320,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2%

NRG Energy stock opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

Get Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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