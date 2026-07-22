Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 31,370 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,283 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of S&P Global worth $356,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $422.04 and its 200-day moving average is $443.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here