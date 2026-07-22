Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,833 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,525 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.46% of BOK Financial worth $346,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the bank's stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,304 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 75.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BOK Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.09). BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.18.

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Key Headlines Impacting BOK Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting BOK Financial this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,920.76. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $162,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.53% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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