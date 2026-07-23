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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 371,391 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
GXO Logistics logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its GXO Logistics stake by 8.3% in Q1, buying 371,391 more shares and bringing its total to 4.87 million shares worth about $252.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with several other investors also adding to positions, and institutions now holding about 90.67% of GXO’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: GXO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $70.07, even as some firms have recently trimmed targets or downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866,867 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 371,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.23% of GXO Logistics worth $252,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,513 shares of the company's stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,775 shares of the company's stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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