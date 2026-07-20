Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 443,477 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,901,891 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 443,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $757,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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