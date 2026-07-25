Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 52,107 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096,382 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Sempra Energy worth $203,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $142,702,000 after buying an additional 74,749 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,734,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,774,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Sempra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy to Hold , which may signal a more balanced view of the stock’s valuation and business outlook. Sempra Energy NYSE: SRE Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded to , which may signal a more balanced view of the stock’s valuation and business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated earnings estimates that point to steady growth, including FY2026 EPS of $5.07, FY2027 EPS of $5.49, FY2028 EPS of $5.93, and FY2029 EPS of $6.46, which supports a generally stable long-term outlook for the utility.

KeyCorp reiterated earnings estimates that point to steady growth, including FY2026 EPS of $5.07, FY2027 EPS of $5.49, FY2028 EPS of $5.93, and FY2029 EPS of $6.46, which supports a generally stable long-term outlook for the utility. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, KeyCorp made only small changes across its forecast horizon, including a slight cut to FY2027 EPS and a slight reduction to FY2028 EPS, which may temper enthusiasm but does not point to a major fundamental shift.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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