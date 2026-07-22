Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 55,005 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of UMB Financial worth $328,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,037 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5,109.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,007 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the transaction, the president owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5%

UMB Financial stock opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $148.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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