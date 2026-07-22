Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 834,885 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904,029 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 834,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Carnival worth $411,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,808,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,266,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,527,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carnival by 21.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,359,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 419,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.60 to $30.10 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.99.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Carnival's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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