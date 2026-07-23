Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 868,900 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 868,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.73% of Aramark worth $290,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock worth $326,580,000 after buying an additional 5,492,046 shares during the period. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $181,204,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $128,738,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $118,110,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $97,780,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aramark from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Stock Up 1.1%

ARMK stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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