Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 91,710 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672,777 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.65% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $158,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 387,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock worth $37,430,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 374,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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