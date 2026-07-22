Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $400,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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