Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.85% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $151,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock worth $66,166,000 after buying an additional 1,314,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 684,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,423,000 after acquiring an additional 577,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 521,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $657,395.20. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here