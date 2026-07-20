Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of T-Mobile US worth $801,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $192.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential.

TMUS still screens as an earnings-growth story, with Erste Group Bank’s FY2027 EPS estimate at $13.52, well above the current full-year consensus of $10.53, suggesting solid longer-term profit potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report.

Analysts continue to focus on upcoming earnings, with several previews noting that T-Mobile may not have the usual setup for a clear beat, keeping investor expectations cautious ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

One valuation update trimmed T-Mobile’s fair value estimate to $253.88 from $259.08, reflecting a modestly more conservative view tied to competitive concerns around Starlink and spectrum strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone.

Erste Group also slightly cut FY2026 EPS to $10.45 from $10.47, a small reduction that does not materially change the outlook but adds to the cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock appears to be pre-earnings caution, as investors weigh whether growth can match expectations and whether competitive threats could limit upside.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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