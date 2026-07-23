Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of PPG Industries worth $312,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's payout ratio is 40.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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