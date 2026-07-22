Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,030 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $328,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of AEM opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222 to $175 and kept a neutral rating, signaling less upside than before and pressuring investor expectations. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $222 to $175 and kept a neutral rating, signaling less upside than before and pressuring investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added AEM to its Rank #5 “Strong Sell” list, which can weigh on the stock because it reflects weakening near-term earnings sentiment. Yahoo Finance/Zacks Strong Sell article

Zacks added AEM to its Rank #5 “Strong Sell” list, which can weigh on the stock because it reflects weakening near-term earnings sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Another Zacks article repeated the Strong Sell designation, reinforcing the cautious analyst tone around AEM. Zacks Strong Sell article

Another Zacks article repeated the Strong Sell designation, reinforcing the cautious analyst tone around AEM. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, a Seeking Alpha piece argued Agnico Eagle remains undervalued and could benefit from its Finland expansion, highlighting long-term growth potential rather than a near-term catalyst. Seeking Alpha Agnico Eagle Finland expansion article

Separately, a Seeking Alpha piece argued Agnico Eagle remains undervalued and could benefit from its Finland expansion, highlighting long-term growth potential rather than a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on gold miners suggested the group may be undervalued relative to gold prices, but this was industry-wide and not specific to AEM’s immediate fundamentals. MarketBeat gold miners article

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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