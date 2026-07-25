Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,483 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 300,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.32% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $199,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 130,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.7% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,853 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.25. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.84). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $552.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.71.

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Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report).

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