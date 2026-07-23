Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,874 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Expedia Group worth $274,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,979,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.06. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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