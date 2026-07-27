Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,026 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Veralto worth $158,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,720,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $720,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veralto by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,678,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,595,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,493,000 after buying an additional 272,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,541,000 after buying an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $92.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

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Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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