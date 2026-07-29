Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,465 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.72% of Victory Capital worth $114,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,318 shares of the company's stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.14.

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Victory Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.Victory Capital's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Victory Capital's payout ratio is 45.05%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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