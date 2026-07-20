Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 118,284 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958,535 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 118,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of TE Connectivity worth $618,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $203.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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