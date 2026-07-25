Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 122,669 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,385 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 122,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.79% of Korn/Ferry International worth $189,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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Korn/Ferry International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KFY opened at $78.28 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The firm had revenue of $768.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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