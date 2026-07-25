Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 132,006 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,379,282 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Invitation Home worth $208,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Invitation Home by 570.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,413,502 shares of the company's stock worth $67,071,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the company's stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 122,262 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,735,955 shares of the company's stock worth $159,402,000 after buying an additional 355,825 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.77 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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