Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 140,470 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,427 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 140,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of DoorDash worth $144,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.89.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $172.91 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $172.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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