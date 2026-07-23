Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 166,407 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,772 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 166,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Expand Energy worth $270,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair lowered Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.19.

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Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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