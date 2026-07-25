Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 67,213 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,906 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Regency Centers worth $201,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,437 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

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Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2%

REG opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $83.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.14%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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