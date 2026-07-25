Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.59% of InterDigital worth $201,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $258.30 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.06 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average of $312.26.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,996.80. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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