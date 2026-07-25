Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 68,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Pan American Silver worth $191,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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