Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $152,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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