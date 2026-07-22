Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,050 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Jabil worth $348,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.08 and a 200 day moving average of $300.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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