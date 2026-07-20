Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Chubb worth $701,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $352.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $357.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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