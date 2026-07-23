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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Ingersoll Rand logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 3.2 million shares worth about $256.7 million.
  • Ingersoll Rand recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.77 versus $0.74 expected and revenue of $1.85 billion, up 7.6% year over year.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $91.86, though several firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • Interested in Ingersoll Rand? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ingersoll Rand worth $256,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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