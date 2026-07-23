Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475,647 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 329,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.25% of Macy's worth $298,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy's has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's Trading Up 2.2%

Macy's stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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